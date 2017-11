The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is a "person of interest" in a credit card skimming incident.

A Fox Valley resident fell victim to an unauthorized purchase on his credit card. The card was used to create a gift card and was traced back to a Walmart in Wisconsin Rapids.

Police believe there are about three victims.

If you have any information you are asked to call Wisconsin Rapids Police Department at (715) 423-4444 or Wood County Crime Stoppers.