CBS suspends Rose, PBS halts his show following allegations

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners

The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politics

The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politics

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners

3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown Atlanta

3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown Atlanta

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror

Trump says US will declare NKorea a state sponsor of terror

Trump says US will declare NKorea a state sponsor of terror

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.

The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.

U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smoking

U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smoking

A man who led a local chapter of violent Central American street gang MS-13 has been convicted of racketeering conspiracy in Boston federal court.

A man who led a local chapter of violent Central American street gang MS-13 has been convicted of racketeering conspiracy in Boston federal court.

A northern Virginia advocacy group has filed a lawsuit to challenge the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation.

A northern Virginia advocacy group has filed a lawsuit to challenge the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation.

A jury may begin deliberations Tuesday on the fate of a Mexican man charged in the killing of a woman on a San Francisco pier _ a case that sparked a national debate on immigration enforcement.

A jury may begin deliberations Tuesday on the fate of a Mexican man charged in the killing of a woman on a San Francisco pier _ a case that sparked a national debate on immigration enforcement.

Millions of dollars in donations have poured in for the victims of the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival, leaving local officials and national experts to sort how to fairly and quickly distribute the money.

Millions of dollars in donations have poured in for the victims of the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival, leaving local officials and national experts to sort how to fairly and quickly distribute...

The lawyer for a former Connecticut college student accused of smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings says he doesn't expect authorities to file hate crime charges.

The lawyer for a former Connecticut college student accused of smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings says he doesn't expect authorities to file hate crime charges.

The mother of a U.S. Border Patrol agent who died while on patrol in West Texas says her family still doesn't know the details surrounding his death.

The mother of a U.S. Border Patrol agent who died while on patrol in West Texas says her family still doesn't know the details surrounding his death.

U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smoking.

U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smoking.

A news website Is reporting that Michigan Rep. John Conyers settled a complaint in 2015 from a woman who alleged she was fired from his Washington staff because she rejected his sexual advances.

A news website Is reporting that Michigan Rep. John Conyers settled a complaint in 2015 from a woman who alleged she was fired from his Washington staff because she rejected his sexual advances.

"CBS This Morning" will be without one of its hosts Tuesday after the network suspended Charlie Rose over sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the veteran newsman.

"CBS This Morning" will be without one of its hosts Tuesday after the network suspended Charlie Rose over sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the veteran newsman.

A U.S. official says investigators believe a border patrol agent who died in Texas after suffering extensive injuries to his head and body may have fallen down a 14-foot culvert.

A U.S. official says investigators believe a border patrol agent who died in Texas after suffering extensive injuries to his head and body may have fallen down a 14-foot culvert.

NEW YORK (AP) - PBS says it is immediately halting distribution of Charlie Rose's interview program and CBS News suspended him following The Washington Post's report of eight women who accused the veteran newsman of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior.

The women, three of whom spoke on the record in the deeply-reported story, accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream.

Rose told the Post that he was "deeply embarrassed" and apologized for his behavior.

Rose's PBS show features his in-depth interviews with newsmakers. The 75-year-old journalist is one of three hosts of "CBS This Morning" and is also a contributor to "60 Minutes."