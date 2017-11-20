Snowplow driver appreciation day in Wisconsin

Despite a lack of snow, we're still taking time to appreciate the people who clear it from the roads.

Snowplow driver appreciation day is an annual tradition celebrated on November 20.

The Marathon County Highway Department is doing maintenance on the plows to get ready for winter. One driver said he is grateful for the recognition.

"It's just nice to be appreciated. And we know that we are because we get a lot of waves as we're out there plowing and we'll see someone at a gas station or something and they'll always thank us," said Keith Borchardt, a snowplow driver.

The department is trying a new pre-wet product on the salt this year to keep ice off the roads longer.