Families claim Christmas trees at Wausau farm

Christmas tree growers are already seeing customers. At one evergreen farm, people are buying trees for themselves and to brighten the holidays for military families.

"Merry Christmas to everybody," chuckled Charles Newby of Newby's Evergreen Farm. "It seems like the season's starting early."

Newby's Evergreen Farms in Wausau already has several trees tagged by people planning to come back closer to Christmas time.

"They can come out by appointment, otherwise we open up the day after Thanksgiving and we're open on Friday Saturday Sunday until Christmas starts," said Newby. "Last year was good, the weather has a little bit to do with it."

He said the weather has been great for the trees.

"This year we had a good wet summer and the trees grew well. They have good color they respond to fertilizer well, and we're just pleased by the way they turned out this year," said Newby.

It's $35 for a tree and $55 for a colored tree. There are different shades of blue and purple available now, but Newby said they sell out fast. For $20 you can also donate a tree to a military family. It's an organization called "trees for troops".

"We get letters back from families who appreciate and that's just wonderful news because the military does a lot for us, it's a little of what we can do for the military," Newby said. "In Wisconsin, we supply about 600 trees and in Central Wisconsin, this area, we supply about 200 trees."

If you're donating a tree make sure to do it before Nov. 28 when the trees are shipped off. A lot of trees will also be sent to an air force base in South Dakota.