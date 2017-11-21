Monday Sports Report: Marathon nips Newman Catholic in overtime

Here are Monday night's scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Here are Monday night's scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
On Sunday, Cole Caufield became the latest rising ice hockey star to commit to play for the Wisconsin Badgers.More >>
On Sunday, Cole Caufield became the latest rising ice hockey star to commit to play for the Wisconsin Badgers.More >>
Here are the best plays from an exciting high school fall sports season.More >>
Here are the best plays from an exciting high school fall sports season.More >>
The WIAA high school football season came to a close Friday night as the Kimberly Papermakers scored 27 unanswered points in a 27-7 Division 1 title win over Sun Prairie at Camp Randall Stadium.More >>
The WIAA high school football season came to a close Friday night as the Kimberly Papermakers scored 27 unanswered points in a 27-7 Division 1 title win over Sun Prairie at Camp Randall Stadium.More >>
Senior quarterback Marcus Glodowski accounted for all four of Amherst's touchdowns and also intercepted a pass late in the game to lead his team to a third-straight WIAA Division 5 state championship. The Falcons beat Lake Country Lutheran 28-21.More >>
Senior quarterback Marcus Glodowski accounted for all four of Amherst's touchdowns and also intercepted a pass late in the game to lead his team to a third-straight WIAA Division 5 state championship. The Falcons beat Lake Country Lutheran 28-21.More >>
Tourtilloutt coached Wausau East for four seasons, posting a 4-33 record over that time.More >>
Tourtilloutt coached Wausau East for four seasons, posting a 4-33 record over that time.More >>
Iola-Scandinavia's dream of a WIAA state football championship came to an end Thursday as the Thunderbirds lost to perennial powerhouse St. Mary's Springs (Fond du Lac) 35-12.More >>
Iola-Scandinavia's dream of a WIAA state football championship came to an end Thursday as the Thunderbirds lost to perennial powerhouse St. Mary's Springs (Fond du Lac) 35-12.More >>
For the fifth time in the last six years, Amherst is heading back to Madison as the Falcons seek a three-peat of the Division 5 state title.More >>
For the fifth time in the last six years, Amherst is heading back to Madison as the Falcons seek a three-peat of the Division 5 state title.More >>
Enne Burton is officially a Division I athlete. Monday afternoon at Wausau East High School, the senior track star signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career at UW-Milwaukee.More >>
Enne Burton is officially a Division I athlete. Monday afternoon at Wausau East High School, the senior track star signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career at UW-Milwaukee.More >>
Amherst football is heading back to the state championship game for the fourth straight season and fifth time in the last six years, while conference rival Iola-Scandinavia qualified for state for the first time in a decade.More >>
Amherst football is heading back to the state championship game for the fourth straight season and fifth time in the last six years, while conference rival Iola-Scandinavia qualified for state for the first time in a decade.More >>