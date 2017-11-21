Monday Sports Report: Marathon nips Newman Catholic in overtime - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Monday Sports Report: Marathon nips Newman Catholic in overtime

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Here are Monday night's scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.

Girls Basketball

Abbotsford 49 Athens 47

Marathon 53 Newman Catholic 51 OT

Prentice 74 Athens 35

Rib Lake 64 Chequamegon 20

Stockbridge 40 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 35

