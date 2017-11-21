Festival of Trees back for its 21st season

A Marathon County holiday festival is back in gear with over 30 different fully decorated trees, creating a winter wonderland.

Inside Stoney Creek Inn, Aspirus Hospital hosts the Festival of Trees to raise money for hospice care in the area.

This year's goal is to collect $175,000 in donations. Last year, organizers set the same goal and raised more than $200,000.

Event coordinator Kim Smerda said the amount of work put into the festival is worth it because it supports a great cause.

"We need the care and support when we're going through our end of life journey," Smerda said.

Volunteers and tree decorators said all the thank you's and smiles they see from visitors and people who have loved ones in hospice is the reason they donate their time.

"It makes changes in people's lives that are in the hospital," Miss. Wisconsin Outstanding Teen Grace Stanke said.

The Festival of Trees begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The event cost $5 and children two and younger admission is free.