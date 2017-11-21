Bears at Marshfield zoo wrestle - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bears at Marshfield zoo wrestle

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) -

Two bears square off at a Central Wisconsin zoo.

Munsey and Boda went toe-to-toe at the Wildwood Park and Zoo in Marshfield.

The bears weigh more than 1,400 pounds combined. If they keep growing, their sparing matches could make for a "ton of fun."

