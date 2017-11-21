Bears at Marshfield zoo wrestle

A judge Tuesday lowered the bail for a 21-year-old Tomahawk father accused of killing his 23-day-old son in what doctors called a case of severe shaking, according to online Lincoln County court records.
A Baraboo man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with three young children in a vehicle. One of the children was thrown from the vehicle and left on the side of the road when the driver lost control.
