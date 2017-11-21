Crews battle massive blaze in Michigan

A massive inferno erupted in Orion Township, Michigan, Monday night.

Early reports suggest the cause of the fire could be gas related, according to the Detroit News.

Witnesses told CBS Detroit flames could be seen "150-200 feet in the air." Fire crews were eventually able to get the blaze under control. The was no immediate word on if anyone was injured as a result of the fire.

The blaze also knocked out communications to the Oakland County 911 system. Crews were eventually able to get the system back online.