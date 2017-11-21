Inmate missing from Marathon Co. jail

Authorities are searching for a Marathon County inmate who failed to return to the jail, according to a post on the sheriff's department Facebook page.

The post says Summer Courtney, 38, was released to attend school at the Salvation Army. She was supposed to return on Monday, but never did.

Courtney is currently serving a sentence for bail jumping and driving a vehicle without consent. She was scheduled for release on April 23.

She's described as being 5-foot-five inches tall, weighing 144 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information, you're asked to call 715-261-1200.