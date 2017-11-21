Inmate missing from Marathon Co. jail - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Inmate missing from Marathon Co. jail

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
MARATHON CITY (WAOW) -

Authorities are searching for a Marathon County inmate who failed to return to the jail, according to a post on the sheriff's department Facebook page.

The post says Summer Courtney, 38, was released to attend school at the Salvation Army. She was supposed to return on Monday, but never did.

Courtney is currently serving a sentence for bail jumping and driving a vehicle without consent. She was scheduled for release on April 23.

She's described as being 5-foot-five inches tall, weighing 144 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information, you're asked to call 715-261-1200.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.