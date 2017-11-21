Some Wisconsin school performance reports called into question

The state Department of Public Instruction says it's not clear whether unusually high fluctuations in performance scores for more than 150 Wisconsin schools and two dozen districts accurately reflect what happened or are the symptom of statistical volatility.

The state on Tuesday released performance results for all 2,447 schools and 422 districts. The scores of 162 schools and 24 districts were flagged for parents, teachers, community members and others who look them up.

It's the second year for the current report card format. The new format last year came after a one-year hiatus in reporting while the state transitioned from the Badger Exam to the Forward Exam and the Legislature made a host of other changes to how performance data is interpreted and reported.