Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

We're approaching the busiest travel period of the year, and thankfully the weather pattern will be quiet across much of the Lower 48. The only location that could see travel issues almost every day this week would be in the Pacific Northwest, as repeated rounds of rain and mountain snow are expected, along with breezy conditions.

If you're traveling across the Midwest on Wednesday, you may run into issues in eastern North Dakota during the day, where light snow showers may mix with light freezing rain, and across the northern half of Minnesota into Wisconsin in the evening as light scattered snow showers could make for some slick spots on the roads.

This snow will be dissipating as it moves into northern Wisconsin late Wednesday evening, but there could be accumulations well northwest of Wausau that would likely remain under a half inch before ending in the early morning hours on Thursday. Much of the country will see dry and quiet weather for traveling on Wednesday, but scattered rain and storms in Florida and rain along the East coast near Boston could impact some flights, along with the Pacific Northwest.

No travel issues are expected on Thanksgiving Day outside of the Pacific Northwest and in the far Southeastern United States where rain is expected. Here closer to home, any snow showers will end before daybreak with a mix of sun and clouds during the day and temperatures in the mid 30 to lower 40s.

If you're traveling locally on Friday I'd suggest doing it during the morning hours because a low pressure system and cold front will be tracking across the northern Midwest and Great Lakes throughout the day. It'll likely bring scattered rain showers into north and central Wisconsin later in the afternoon, which could mix or change over to snow showers by evening behind the cold front. Either way, temperatures in the Northwoods Friday night will drop below freezing, allowing for any remaining puddles to freeze and create black ice on the roads.