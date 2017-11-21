Bail reduced for Tomahawk father accused of killing baby son

MERRILL (WAOW) - A judge Tuesday lowered the bail for a 21-year-old Tomahawk father accused of killing his 23-day-old son in what doctors called a case of severe shaking, according to online Lincoln County court records.

Henry Hughes has been jailed on $50,000 cash bond since two felonies - first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse recklessly causing harm - were filed about a year ago.

The judge amended that bail to $5,000 cash and a $45,500 signature bond on condition Hughes live with his mother and stepfather in Illinois, he not leave the states of Wisconsin and Illinois and he not consume alcohol or drugs.

The baby was taken to a hospital Sept. 4, 2016, by his parents because he was coughing and suddenly stopped breathing, investigators said. The baby died at a Marshfield hospital Sept. 18, 2016, from what doctors called "abusive head trauma."

Doctors believe the baby was shaken while under the care of his father while the mother was at work, according to the criminal complaint.

Hughes pleaded not guilty in February. No trial date has been set, court records indicate.