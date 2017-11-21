Wausau elementary school students participate in Thanksgiving feast

Students at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Wausau got a lesson in gratitude.

They sat down for a Thanksgiving feast alongside community helpers and mentors from the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Some of those community helpers were crossing guards.

"I'm thankful for my crossing guards because they keep us safe so we don't get hit by any cars," said 4th grader Ean Johnson.

Police officers and school administrators also filled the seats.

"It's a mixture of the community that comes in," said Lee Nielsen, the nutrition services director for Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. "So it's just a nice event. They get to sit down and sit in a setting where they need to use their manners, they eat appropriately."

While at the table, students were encouraged to share what they were thankful for.

Teachers said the event has been going on for at least 35 years.