Ashland teacher placed on paid leave after social media post surrounding shooting

ASHLAND, WI (KBJR)— An Ashland elementary school teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave with pay following a social media post surrounding the shooting death of a Native American student.

Jason Pero, 14, was shot and killed by an Ashland County Sheriff's deputy earlier this month. In its report, the Department of Justice said Pero lunged at an Ashland County deputy with a knife, before being shot twice. Pero was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a letter from the district, addressed to teacher Sandra Gokee, Superintendent Keith Hilts said the posts, including pictures and text, were "defamatory and inflammatory."

Hilts states when confronted about the posts, Golee stood by the posts and said she would not take them down, according to the letter.

Gokee is a K-5 Ojibwe language instructor at the elementary school.

Hilts wrote the teacher's actions have "raised concerns about the safety of students who are the children of law enforcement officers, created tension with law enforcement and credited racial tensions within the school."

The district said it is working to schedule a meeting before the Board of Education. Hilts says he will be recommending that disciplinary action be taken, up to and including termination of employment.

Hilts said the district can not comment on personnel issues, but did confirm the letter was sent from his office.

The Bad River Band disputes the DOJ's report. The band is requesting the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice to open a criminal, civil rights, and civil police misconduct investigation into the shooting.