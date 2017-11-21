Several Central Wisconsin schools meet expectations in annual report cards

Recently released data from the Department of Public Instruction indicates 82 percent of schools either met or exceeded expectations.

For the past two years the Department of Public Instruction has released annual scores for each public school district in Wisconsin.

The ratings are based on four different categories.

"There's student achievement, their growth on those same assessments, closing gap measures so they are measures between student subgroups that show gaps closing and then there are indicators that we call our on track and post-secondary indicators," said Tom McCarthy, spokesperson for Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

"It's a chance to actually see what is going on in your school and take action and figure out ways in which you can engage to help your student or the students in your community that you live in improve," said McCarthy.

The Milwaukee district accounted for 40 percent of the 117 failing schools.

When looking at Central Wisconsin schools specifically, the majority of the districts we looked at either met or exceeded expectations.

In the Wausau area, D.C. Everest scored three out of five stars, indicating they met expectations.

As for Portage County, Rosholt met their expectations, while Stevens Point exceeded expectations.

In the Northwoods, multiple school districts got high ratings, although the Rhinelander district had a below average rating of 61.8.

While this is accurate data, the DPI did say there are other things to take into consideration.

"There's more than just accountability data that is important to making a high achieving school, there's a lot of things we can't measure and they're just as important as the things we can't measure," said McCarthy.

To look up how your child’s school did, click here.