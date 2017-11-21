New bill would require Wisconsin dispatchers to know CPR coaching

Emergency dispatchers should be trained in CPR coaching, according to a bill in Madison. Officials said it is an important tool to have when every second counts.

If the bill passes, all 911 dispatchers would know how to walk callers through CPR before first responders arrive.

CPR coaching training for 911 dispatchers is not required state-wide but is already required in Marathon County.

"We most recently had an incident where it was a remote location in the woods, hard to find, it took 20 plus minutes before we actually got emergency responders to the victim. That situation did not have an outcome that we wished for," said Captain Bill Millhausen of the Marathon County Sheriff's Department. "Our dispatch staff did what they could to try to save that life."

The bill focuses on dispatcher-assisted CPR in a cardiac trauma emergency.

"We're looking for a state-wide policy that all dispatchers would be trained to be able to walk people through the steps that are needed to deliver CPR," said State Senator Jerry Petrowski, one of the two Republicans behind the bill. "Sometimes it takes a lot longer to get an ambulance to a place."

He said whether someone calling 911 will receive CPR guidance shouldn't depend on where the person is at the time of the incident and stresses the importance of spreading CPR knowledge.

"We had a situation where a person had a heart attack riding his bike in Rothschild and three young men were able to save that person's life," said Petrowski.

The legislation is supported by the American Heart Association who reports that a bystander will give CPR in 46 percent of cardiac arrest incidents nation-wide.

"We've actually had dispatchers in the past who have been recognized for life-saving efforts all the way up to the state level, down in Madison, because of their ability to walk and coach people through and come back with a positive outcome," said Millhausen.

The bill has wide bipartisan support.