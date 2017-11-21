Wis. Rapids Halloween event raises $25,000 for family in need - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wis. Rapids Halloween event raises $25,000 for family in need

Posted:
By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) -

A Wisconsin Rapids family has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. Halloween Aid Fright for Life 2017 raised $25,000, an amount they didn't expect to reach until next year. 

The donations went to Aleah Applebee, a 6 year-old girl with spinal muscular atrophy.

She is unable to sit up and her current family van is too small for her to lay down horizontally to go to doctor appointments. 

With the money, her family plans to buy a bigger van to make it easier for Aleah to travel. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.