Wis. Rapids Halloween event raises $25,000 for family in need

A Wisconsin Rapids family has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. Halloween Aid Fright for Life 2017 raised $25,000, an amount they didn't expect to reach until next year.

The donations went to Aleah Applebee, a 6 year-old girl with spinal muscular atrophy.

She is unable to sit up and her current family van is too small for her to lay down horizontally to go to doctor appointments.

With the money, her family plans to buy a bigger van to make it easier for Aleah to travel.