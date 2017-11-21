SPECIAL REPORT: Digging deeper into assaults at Lincoln Hills

We haven't heard the end of assaults at Lincoln Hills.

Court records obtained by Newsline 9 led us to Kal Tesky, who was beaten up by an inmate in July.

"It's taken a toll on my life, I'm not the same anymore," he said.

It's been five months since the attack, but the pain he endured persists.

"I barely could move my jaw, it was that swollen up," Tesky said. "And I got a concussion from it, a really severe concussion because I have blurred vision constantly."

He bears emotional scars as well.

"I have to see a counselor just to help me with my anxiety," he told us.

We walk you through the details of Tesky's assault, and map out the drama that's taken place at the youth prison over the last month - tonight on Newsline 9 at 10.