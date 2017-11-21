SPECIAL REPORT: Digging deeper into assaults at Lincoln Hills - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

SPECIAL REPORT: Digging deeper into assaults at Lincoln Hills

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
IRMA, Wis. (WAOW) -

We haven't heard the end of assaults at Lincoln Hills.

Court records obtained by Newsline 9 led us to Kal Tesky, who was beaten up by an inmate in July.

"It's taken a toll on my life, I'm not the same anymore," he said. 

It's been five months since the attack, but the pain he endured persists.

"I barely could move my jaw, it was that swollen up," Tesky said. "And I got a concussion from it, a really severe concussion because I have blurred vision constantly."

He bears emotional scars as well.

"I have to see a counselor just to help me with my anxiety," he told us. 

We walk you through the details of Tesky's assault, and map out the drama that's taken place at the youth prison over the last month - tonight on Newsline 9 at 10. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.