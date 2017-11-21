Area kids bag bucks during opening weekend

It was a successful weekend hunt for numerous area kids who bagged their very first deer. It was the first year under a new law that anyone under the age of 10 could hunt with a mentor.

Lexi Harris, a 6-year-old in Medford, pulled the trigger and took down a buck for the first time opening weekend.

"I'll admit I cried, she looked at me like I was nuts, asked me why I was crying, I was proud of her," said Lexi's dad, Tyler Harris. "The reaction on her face, her eyes got big and then it was grin ear to ear."

Tyler said she's been out in the woods with him since she was three years old and has gone to the shooting range.

"Three years ago she asked if she could hunt," said Tyler. "If you don't think your kid can do it, then don't let the kid do it, I figured mine can and obviously she did it."

Some people have questioned how a 6-year-old could shoot the deer by herself, but Tyler said it wasn't hard.

"[The gun was] a lot smaller than a regular gun, no kick, I can shoot it like a regular pistol and it ain't gonna hurt, shorter stock, shorter butt so she can handle it," said Tyler. "She was shaking, she got the buck fever, so I had to put my hand on top the barrel here to keep it steady, otherwise she handled it pretty good."

Lexi wasn't alone, plenty of youngsters experienced taking down their first deer. 9-year-old Ridge Tibbett of Neillsville took down a 10-point buck.

"He walked through one shooting lane then we saw him come through a different one, and I shot him," said Tibbett. "I was really nervous, but I was really excited."

Tibbett said it was a great experience spending time with his dad.

The kids both said they'll be back out their again.