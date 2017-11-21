Tuesday Sports Report: Boys basketball season begins

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Manu Lecomte poured in 25 points and No. 25 Baylor held on after blowing most of a 19-point lead to beat Wisconsin 70-65 on Monday night in the semifinals of the...

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Manu Lecomte poured in 25 points and No. 25 Baylor held on after blowing most of a 19-point lead to beat Wisconsin 70-65 on Monday night in the semifinals of the Hall of...

More >>