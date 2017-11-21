Tuesday Sports Report: Boys basketball season begins - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Boys basketball season begins

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

Boys Basketball

Athens 52, Northland Lutheran 27
Northland Pines 84, Three Lakes 37
Pacelli 69, Wausau East 47
Phelps 65, Mercer 24
Rosholt 93, Manawa 73
Stratford 89, Colby 20

Girls Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 48, Marion 38
Loyal 53, Greenwood 39
Mosinee 67, Adams-Friendship 35
Neillsville 69, Gilman 42
Northland Pines 61, Three Lakes 47
SPASH 59, Eau Claire Memorial 52

Boys Hockey

Chippewa Falls 6, Marshfield 1
D.C. Everest 4, Northland Pines 2

Girls Hockey

Wisconsin Valley Union 2, Central Wisconsin Storm 1

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.