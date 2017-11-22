Trump speaks up for Moore, warns against his 'liberal' rival

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday at the White House before leaving for a Thanksgiving break at his Florida estate. He says of the Alabama race: "We don't need a liberal person in there."

Six women have accused Moore of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. Two have accused him of assault or molestation. Moore has denied the allegations.

Of the accusations, Trump says that Moore "denies it."

The president says he'll announce next week whether he will campaign for Moore, who faces Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election.