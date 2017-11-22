Free beer promotion lasted longer than expected for Glendale business counting on a Packers score

GLENDALE, Wis. — A "free beer until the Packers score promotion" at Glendale's Bavarian Bierhaus lasted all afternoon Sunday as the Packers were shut out, and the free beer flowed.

General manager Scott Bell said the 300-plus free cups amounted to about $2,000 in beer, but he said there's a less tangible but no less important return.

"As long as everybody's having a good time, it's fantastic, because in reality they're here. They stay here. They eat food, they enjoy the gemütlichkeit of the Bavarian Bierhaus," Bell said.

In typical Wisconsin fashion, by the second half, people were apologizing for taking advantage of the free beer deal.

"In fact many said, 'I'd rather the Packers score than drink your beer.' But, they gladly drank it anyway," Bell said.

The old Bavarian Inn banquet hall was converted to the Bavarian Bierhaus in 2016 and Scott expects, not surprisingly, that this Sunday's Packers game will probably be their best turnout yet.

"The free beer gets people in the door. And when they do score early, they also stay. So, it hasn't been a negative for us in any way. It's been a real positive, so we're looking forward to keeping it up," Bell said,

The Packers next face an 8-2 Steelers team Sunday.

"What are you hoping for Sunday night?" WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr asked.

"I'm hoping for a score on the first drive, but if not, we'll see what happens," Bell said.