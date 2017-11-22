WAKE UP: Two recipes to add to your Thanksgiving feast

Thanksgiving is all about spending time with family, friends and of course food. Wake Up Wisconsin's Mimi Mitrovic shares some of Wausau's 6th Street Filling Station's Thanksgiving recipes featured on Wake Up Wisconsin.

Dry Turkey Brine

1/3 cup of Kosher salt

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme, etc)

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together. Rub the bird inside and out with the mixture. Let it sit in the fridge for 12-16 hours. Rinse the brine before cooking as usual.

Sausage Dressing

1 pound breakfast sausage

1 cup diced onion

1 1/2 cup diced celery

10 cups diced bread (1 loaf)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs

1 cup chicken stock

1 cup butter

Directions:

Brown the sausage with the celery, onion, and herbs then drain.

Add the butter to the mixture so it melts. Combine the mixture with the diced bread and chicken stock.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.