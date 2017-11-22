TALKING TURKEY: Second graders on how to cook a Thanksgiving bird, thankfulness

There are endless ways to prepare a Thanksgiving bird. The second graders in Mrs. Maciaz's class have some interesting recipes.

The Rothschild Elementary School students suggested cooking the turkey on a stove, in a bathtub, and in a microwave. Cook times varied from one minute to 13 hours. Their dinner guests might experience under cooked meat as many students said the cooking temperature should be set below 100 degrees.

Their responses were cute, but here at Newsline 9, we're all thankful we don't have to follow their culinary clues.

Students also took the time to tell us what they were thankful for this year.