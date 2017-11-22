Stevens Point man ruled incompetent in bizarre bank box case

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A judge Wednesday ruled a homeless Stevens Point man accused of putting a bag containing a dead cat, a loaf of bread and a dollar bill wrapped around a rock into a bank deposit box was incompetent and his sentencing must be delayed, according to online Portage County court records.

After pleading no contest, Justin Doppsmith, 37, was convicted of felony bail jumping and discharging a bodily fluid at a public safety worker in the June 5 incident at Associated Bank in Stevens Point. In the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed two misdemeanors.

Doppsmith was to be sentenced Nov. 10 but that was delayed after a judge raised questions about his competency and ordered a mental health evaluation.

A hearing on that issue took place Wednesday, leading to the judge's finding that Doppsmith was incompetent and must go to a state mental hospital for up to 12 months for treatment, court records said.

Police said the cat put into the bank's night deposit box had been dead for some time. Doppsmith told investigators put the items in the box to "cleanse the bank of fraud."

When Doppsmith was stopped by officers, he said the officer was "not a game warden," he did not recognize his authority and he spit on an officer, the criminal complaint said.

In a separate case affected by Wednesday's ruling, Doppsmith was accused of setting a tree on fire to help the tree “molt.” He pleaded no contest to arson of property other than a building, court documents said.



