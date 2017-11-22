Barron County father arrested in child's death - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Barron County father arrested in child's death

HAUGEN, Wis. (AP) -- Barron County sheriff's investigators are recommending reckless homicide charges against the father of a 3-month-old child who died last July.

Curtis Strand, 31, is being held in the Barron County Jail while the district attorney reviews the case.

First responders were called to a home in Haugen on a report of a child not breathing on July 11. The baby was flown to Marshfield Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

The father was arrested after a four-month investigation by the sheriff's department.

