Lincoln County Petsaver: Homeless turtle

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
MERRILL (WAOW) - A Red Eared Slider is our featured Petsaver for Wednesday.

The turtle is available for adoption at the Lincoln County Humane Society in Merrill.

Shelter workers say the adoption fee for the unnamed turtle is $40.

For more information about the animal and the care it requires you can contact the shelter at 715-536-3459 or click here.

