Portage County Crime Stoppers: Thieves and unlocked cars

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Police say thieves broke into 23 cars and trucks - thanks to some trusting and careless owners.

The rash of crime began last Wednesday night and into Thursday morning in an area north of County Highway HH, south of Patch Street and east of Hoover Avenue and continued three days later in the city, Sgt. Tony Zblewski said.

"Things that were taken were cash, loose change, small flashlights, wallets, credit cards and gifts cards - things that were easily carried and easily concealed," he said.

All the vehicles were unlocked.

"This is a crime of opportunity," Zblewski said. "When you leave your valuables unlocked, you are making it easy for thieves. Lock up your stuff and keep things out of harms way."

If you have any information on these crimes contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward,