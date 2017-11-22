Cash reward offered for Stevens Point school bomb threat

A bomb threat written on a high school bathroom stall prompted staff to offer a cash reward for any information about the incident, according to the Stevens Point Area School District.

The letter, which was addressed Wednesday, said the police believe the students at Stevens Point Area High School are not in danger. The school is taking the threat seriously and says students backpacks and bags will be checked as they enter the building next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We will be offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and school district discipline of the person responsible for this," the letter said.

The principal said the custodial staff, along with the police and fire departments will be conducting a sweep of the school.