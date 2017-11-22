Northwoods woman, 65, found dead in Upper Michigan - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Northwoods woman, 65, found dead in Upper Michigan

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Connect

BESSEMER, Mich. (WAOW) - A 65-year-old Woodruff, Wis., woman was found dead in the area of Rainbow Falls on Friday, Gogebic County Under Sheriff Ross Solberg said.

"No names or the cause of death are being released at this time pending the ongoing investigation," he said in a statement.

Why the woman was in the area was unknown. The sheriff's department said no other details were available.

A search for the woman was launched about 7:30 a.m. based on information received from Wisconsin that she might might be in the Copper Peak and Black River Harbor areas, Solberg said.

The woman's vehicle was found and about 10 a.m. her body was found, he said.

Rainbow Falls is north of Bessemer just off Lake Superior in Ironwood Township, about 70 miles from Woodruff.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.