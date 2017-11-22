Northwoods woman, 65, found dead in Upper Michigan

BESSEMER, Mich. (WAOW) - A 65-year-old Woodruff, Wis., woman was found dead in the area of Rainbow Falls on Friday, Gogebic County Under Sheriff Ross Solberg said.

"No names or the cause of death are being released at this time pending the ongoing investigation," he said in a statement.

Why the woman was in the area was unknown. The sheriff's department said no other details were available.

A search for the woman was launched about 7:30 a.m. based on information received from Wisconsin that she might might be in the Copper Peak and Black River Harbor areas, Solberg said.

The woman's vehicle was found and about 10 a.m. her body was found, he said.

Rainbow Falls is north of Bessemer just off Lake Superior in Ironwood Township, about 70 miles from Woodruff.