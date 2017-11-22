New foundation for Stevens Point Marine gives vets "alternative medicine"

The family of a Stevens Point Marine who died from a prescription drug overdose at the Tomah VA Hospital said Wednesday they are raising money to make sure such a tragedy never happens again.

The Jason Simcakoski Foundation hopes to raise $40,000 to provide an alternative way for veterans to heal without drugs, the family said at a news conference at the hospital attended by political leaders and VA administrators.

"Our first priority for our foundation will be to raise enough funds to get the Tomah VA Golf Course up and running," said Marv Simcakoski, Jason's father.

His son died at the hospital in 2014 and his death prompted major reforms and the firing of a doctor known by patients as "the candyman."

The family said they hope the golf course, which closed three years ago, can provide VA patients with an alternative to drugs and medication. The VA has also set up new guidelines for prescribing.

"We were not going to let this go. We did not want any other family to go through what we did," said Jason's mother, Linda.

The foundation hopes to reopen the golf course by spring.

"You give veterans something to do while they're here," Marv Simcakoski said. "Bring them outside, instead of sit in their rooms. It's a good healing process for veterans."