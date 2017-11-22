Local experts weigh in on net neutrality

The future of the internet is on the verge of changing. The Federal Communications Commission is looking at repealing net neutrality, a move that would impact every one who uses the internet.

"Net neutrality essentially means that all traffic on the internet is treated the same, it doesn't matter who it comes from or what the content of the traffic is," said Brian Jojade, the owner of the Happy Mac in Wausau.

Net neutrality means that companies like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon for example, all get offered the same options for speed and price by internet service providers like Comcast or Charter.

The FCC could change that if they repeal net neutrality.

"An example would be is if one ISP decided to charge Netflix more, Netflix could decide not to offer Netflix service on a certain ISP," said Jojade.

FCC leaders said a repeal would take the government out of micromanaging the internet and allows internet service providers like Charter or Frontier to be transparent.

"ISP's like the idea because now they can charge and they can differentiate themselves instead of essentially being the same," said Jojade. "Content providers are against it because they don't want ISP's to have a say in what channels they can provide."

Local experts said the lack of net neutrality could raise prices for consumers, cause problems for small businesses and control what someone can see online.

"This is arguably the biggest issue and concern we've had to face because it completely changes the model of how the internet works," said Tim Krause, the UW-Stevens Point chair of computing and media technologies. "If net neutrality gets repealed, we're placing the decisions on who gets to see what how quickly on the internet in the hands of a very few companies, that's very dangerous."

The FCC will vote on the repeal December 14. We reached out to a local internet service provider for their take, but didn't hear back.