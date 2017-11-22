Salvation Army feeds the hungry in annual Thanksgiving tradition

While most people will dig into a traditional turkey dinner Thursday, others enjoyed one Wednesday instead. More than 100 people gathered inside the Salvation Army in Wausau to enjoy a free feast.

Leaders with the organization said it wasn't just for the homeless, but anyone who may have needed food.

"We already have a noon day meal but this is just one of those special meals," said Donna Thammazongsa, a lieutenant with the Salvation Army. "When you think of Thanksgiving, you think of blessings and all the wonderful things God provides for you and this is one of those special days we want to provide for people in the community."

The Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday is an annual tradition for the Salvation Army.

They do it the day before the holiday so that their employees can have Thanksgiving off and spend it with their families.