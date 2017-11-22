Athlete of the Week: Marcus Glodowski, Amherst - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Athlete of the Week: Marcus Glodowski, Amherst

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AMHERST (WAOW) -

Due to his record breaking performances, it wasn't possible to choose anyone but Marcus Glodowski to be this week's Newsline 9 Athlete of the Week. 

The Amherst senior quarterback finished out an illustrious career by rushing for more than 2,000 yards this season. He set the Division 5 state championship record with 269 rushing yards and tied another record with four rushing touchdowns. 

His late game interception helped seal his team's third straight state championship.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.