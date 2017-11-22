Athlete of the Week: Marcus Glodowski, Amherst

Due to his record breaking performances, it wasn't possible to choose anyone but Marcus Glodowski to be this week's Newsline 9 Athlete of the Week.

The Amherst senior quarterback finished out an illustrious career by rushing for more than 2,000 yards this season. He set the Division 5 state championship record with 269 rushing yards and tied another record with four rushing touchdowns.

His late game interception helped seal his team's third straight state championship.