Invasive species threaten Wisconsin River

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (AP) -

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says an invasive fish species has been found in the Wisconsin River.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the four bighead carp captured near the Prairie du Sac dam are the latest sign of Asian carp presence in the state.

The department also found a fifth fish dead on the shore.

The department's fisheries experts believe the carp strayed from larger fish populations south of Wisconsin and aren't part of an established population in the state.

