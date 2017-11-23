Residents affected by Harvey prepare for Thanksgiving - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Residents affected by Harvey prepare for Thanksgiving

Posted:
HOUSTON (AP) -

Residents of the Texas Gulf Coast are celebrating Thanksgiving in any way they can almost three months after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the region.

Some people are gathering at churches that have helped people displaced by the storm get meals. Others will go to annual events like Houston's "Super Feast."

George and Arva Dorsey's home remains gutted, so they won't be able to serve their normal 18-dish meal this holiday. They're considering whether to eat at a restaurant or at the home of a friend who took them in.

 Arva Dorsey says she's trying to keep her head up and maintain her faith in God

 Harvey killed more than 80 people and damaged at least 200,000 homes

