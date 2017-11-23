WAKE UP: Three topics to tackle during the holidays

The holiday season is all about spending time with your family and friends, but sometimes it can cause stress.

Peaceful Solution's psychotherapist Lee Shipway said bringing up topics such as religion, politics, and sexuality can cause tension in the room.

Shipway said there's two things you can do to bring down the tension.

Listen to what others have to say and respect their opinion.

Turn the conversation away from those topics if possible.

Shipway also said taking the word "but" out of your conversation shows you understand their viewpoint and respect it.

Another topic Shipway said causes stress on some people is celebrating the holiday for the first time after a loved one as passed away.

Bring up the good memories you had with that person and keep it positive.

Change up the holiday routine and create a new tradition.

Shipways says even meeting your loved ones family for the first time can cause stress during the holiday.