UPDATE: At least one hurt in Madison shooting

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to Madison Chief Mike Koval's blog, the victim is a a 27-year-old man. They are still investigating as of 8:00 a.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police officers are on the scene of an early morning shooting.

They were called to the 5300 block of Groveland Terrace around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, November 23. There are K9 officers on scene as of 6:15 a.m.

The Madison Police Department said two men were involved in a confrontation, which escalated into one of the men pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Police said his injury is believed to be non life-threatening. Police said the shooter is in custody.

Police said there also may be a third person involved, but they don't know where they are, or even if that statement from those involved was true.