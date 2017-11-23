Crews battle silo fire in Stratford - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Crews battle silo fire in Stratford

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
STRATFORD (WAOW) -

A silo is severely damaged after a fire in Marathon County. Fire officials said it happened at Stack Family Farm in Stratford.

Crews spent hours battling the fire. They said they may need to take down the silo because the fire is smoldering inside, making it dangerous.

No one was injured in the fire and no cause is known at this time.

This is a developing story.

