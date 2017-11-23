Two taken to hospital after Shawano kitchen fire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Two taken to hospital after Shawano kitchen fire

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano police say a tenant in an apartment building fell asleep with food cooking on her stove, causing a fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department was called to apartments on Prairie Street at 4:46 p.m.

Two people were carrying the 68-year-old woman out of her apartment. Two police officers helped them get her to safety, then went into the building to evacuate other tenants.

The fire department found the stove on fire and quickly contained the fire to the kitchen.

The woman and a 37-year-old man who lived in another apartment were treated for smoke inhalation.

The other tenants were allowed back in their homes by 6 p.m.

Damage is estimated at $3,000.

