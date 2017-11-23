Authorities arrest person of interest in sexual assaults - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Authorities arrest person of interest in sexual assaults

Posted:

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee police say officials have arrested a person of interest in a series of sexual assaults that occurred this week.

The Milwaukee Police Department said Thursday that the investigation is still active and ongoing. Authorities say the assaults happened Monday.

The department says officials plan to send the case to the District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

WITI-TV reports that the sexual assaults took place along Milwaukee's lakefront.

