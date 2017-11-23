Fire damages Portage Co. home - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fire damages Portage Co. home

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
TOWN OF HULL (WAOW) -

A fire severely damaged a home in rural Portage County early Thanksgiving.

It happened in the town of Hull around 9 a.m. Fire officials said the fire started in the garage before spreading to the attic and the home.

Several people were displaced from the home.

No one was injured in the fire. A cause is under investigation.

