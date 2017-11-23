Winter celebration to start soon at Titletown District - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) -- The Green Bay Packers say a winter jubilee celebration is set to start soon at the Titletown District near Lambeau Field.

The celebration's first day is Thursday, Nov. 30. It will include the debut of Titletown's ice skating rink, the grand opening of a bistro and event space and the inaugural Winter Jubilee Light Show.

The light show will occur most Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from Nov. 30 until Dec. 30. The show will be projected onto the outer west facade of Lambeau Field.

