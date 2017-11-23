Annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving in Wausau

While many got an early start in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, more than 17-hundred got started on the pavement. The annual Turkey Trot helps feed the hungry.

"A lot of times we take for granted what we have," said Emery Skolfield, a trotter. "On a day like Thanksgiving where it's about gratitude for the people around you, it's nice to just feel that sense of community and go do something together."

This is the 8th year of the Turkey Trot, held at Eastbay, giving to those less fortunate by collecting food and monetary donations for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition.

"To me, it's amazing to see so many people getting behind such a great cause and getting together, friends, family, people have made it a tradition and they come out every year," Skolfield said. "It's great to be a part of it."

Sponsored by Newsline 9, Multimedia Journalist Brianna Hollis and Meteorologist Mike Breunling were trotting too.

"We're so grateful for the community support, the volunteers, the runners, Eastbay associates, everyone who has really helped put this together and participate and really make a difference in our community," said Amanda Sahr of Eastbay. "When this event started we brought in about $10,000."

This year, more than $43,000 were raised, exceeding last year's total.

After reaching the finish line, Sahr said, "they'll come in, get a few snacks, and I'm guessing then heading home to spend some time either eating or watching football."

Some extra calories were burned before turkey dinner.

"When it's healthy on a day that's probably generally unhealthy, it's a great way to start," said Skolfield.

Organizers said they sold out this year.