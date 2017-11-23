Wausau First Presbyterian Church provides Thanksgiving dinner - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau First Presbyterian Church provides Thanksgiving dinner

By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

For people who didn't have a Thanksgiving experience, First Presbyterian Church in Wausau provided meals and comfort. 

About 450 meals were delivered this year, topping last year's numbers by almost 100. Even more were served in the church.

Volunteers said they love seeing people enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.

"We feed people. We feed people who have a little money or a lot of money, we feed people who are lonely on Thanksgiving or who just want to come in for a meal and spend time talking to people," said Korrine Black, one of the event coordinators. 

The church's youth group helped serve the meals. When the kids are old enough they'll be able to join the adults in the kitchen to help make dinner. 

