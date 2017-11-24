In Milwaukee, Black Friday shoppers also line up for beer

MILWAUKEE — In Brew City, nothing says doorbuster quite like a Black Friday beer. And based on past years, people will be lining up outside Lakefront Brewery.

"One thing that's going to be new is our special reserve beer," Lakefront Brewery President Russ Klisch said.

In addition to the 2017 Black Friday Imperial Stout, Lakefront is introducing a Black Friday Vintage Reserve.

Both beers are brewed for several months, and then barreled. The Vintage Reserve is actually barreled over several years. In addition, Lakefront's Beer Hall will serve breakfast starting at 5 a.m. outside.

"This year, we're sticking with the breakfast burrito that's gone over well the past couple of years. We've added a couple of sandwiches, we've got vegetarian options," said Kristin Hueneke of Lakefront Brewery.

"It's like a big family out there. They trade beers out in line. They taste some different things. It's kind of a great get-together," Klisch said.

"There are people that camp out overnight. They'll be here at 10 p.m. Thursday night, so you could have your Walmart line. We'll take ours," Hueneke said.

Customers can purchase up to three 22-ounce bottles of 2017 Black Friday for $15 each. Black Friday Vintage Reserve goes for $25, with a four-pack on sale for $70.

Lakefront's doors will open at 8 a.m.