One person died in a car crash in Wood County Thursday afternoon.

Officials said it happened at 2:40 p.m. at Pine Haven Ct. and Ranger Rd. in the town of Saratoga.

Officials said a woman failed to yield at the right away from the stop sign on Pine Haven Ct. They said a pick-up truck tried to avoid her car but hit the driver's side of the car.

The woman died at the hospital. The man driving the truck was not injured.