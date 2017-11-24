Early risers rush to Menards for Black Friday deals

While some were sleeping after Thanksgiving festivities, others were up shopping for holiday gifts during Black Friday.

Menards in Wausau opened it's door at 6 a.m. Friday morning to hundreds of people waiting in line.

Shoppers like Felicity Smith from Racine said it's a family tradition each year to visit a couple stores for gift shopping.

"We've gone to Walmart, Target, Ulta, and Kohl's," Smith said.

Jenny Molepski from Wisconsin Rapids said she's participated in Black Friday for over a decade.

"I love Black Friday Shopping," Molepski said. "I won't shop on Thursday, but Friday I make sure to get up early."

Both Smith and Molepski shared some advice for new comers on Black Friday.

"Keep your feet warm," Smith said.

"Set your alarm clock on loud and have lots of caffeine," Molepski said.

Molepski also said when going into stores you should always have a strategy on how to shop efficiently.

"We have somebody in line and then have someone running to go and grab what we couldn't find," she said.

Store managers say they're expecting to see over 1400 customers come through the six hour shopping deal.

"Items like cooper cookware, generators, and jackets are selling out quick," said second assistant General Manager Craig Dacheff.

Managers said this time year always boosts their business.