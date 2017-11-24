People smash electronics to save money in Wausau

While some people waited hours in line to catch the best Black Friday deals, one local electronic store is doing things a bit differently.

Happy Mac Electronics in Wausau offers customers a discount if they bring in and smash their old electronics.

"Instead of waiting in line to save money to buy stuff you get to bring in your old computer and phone and take your frustrations out on Black Friday and smash it," said Happy Mac Electronics owner Brian Jojade.

A woman who took advantage of the offer said it felt good to smash up her old laptop.

"It was an awesome deal and I got to take out my frustration on my old computer, so it was a win-win," said Gina Staudinger.

Afterward, the electronics are sent out to be recycled. The promotion runs until 7 p.m on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.