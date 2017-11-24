Body found in Eau Claire River

Altoona (Press Release) - Altoona Police Chief Jesse James confirms a body was found in the Eau Claire River Friday.



The Altoona Police Department was contacted by a person who had located a body in the Eau Claire River, between the River Prairie Dr. bridge and a railroad track, that's near Woodman's Food Market.



According to Altoona Police Chief Jesse James, a kayaker found the body at approximately 11:24 a.m. on Friday November 24, 2017.

James said the body is being taken to a morgue and an autopsy in Madison.



Our ABC affiliate WQOW in Eau Claire asked the chief if this was one of the people missing from the Eau Claire area. James said he did not feel comfortable saying anything, but added, "Hopefully we can give some family peaceful resolution, if it is one of the missing bodies."

He said he doesn't believe the public is in any danger, and hopes to have an identification with a week, but there is no firm timetable set.