Body found in Eau Claire River - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Body found in Eau Claire River

Posted:

Altoona (Press Release) - Altoona Police Chief Jesse James confirms a body was found in the Eau Claire River Friday.

The Altoona Police Department was contacted by a person who had located a body in the Eau Claire River, between the River Prairie Dr. bridge and a railroad track, that's near Woodman's Food Market.

According to Altoona Police Chief Jesse James, a kayaker found the body at approximately 11:24 a.m. on Friday November 24, 2017.

James said the body is being taken to a morgue and an autopsy in Madison.

Our ABC affiliate WQOW in Eau Claire asked the chief if this was one of the people missing from the Eau Claire area. James said he did not feel comfortable saying anything, but added, "Hopefully we can give some family peaceful resolution, if it is one of the missing bodies."

He said he doesn't believe the public is in any danger, and hopes to have an identification with a week, but there is no firm timetable set.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.